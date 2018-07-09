Police probe anti-gay grafitti smeared on a sweet stand

Another homophobic attack is being probed by police in Lurgan - this time the target was a packed of sweets.

Graffiti ‘Gay Shame’ was scrawled on a stand for the multi-coloured sweets Skittles which had their trademark colours shaded to black and white with the slogan ‘Only one rainbow matters during Pride’.

Police said: “These ugly sentiments have no place in society.

“We were made aware of this hate crime on Saturday in Lurgan whilst dealing with an unrelated incident.

“To highlight the mindset of the people who still push these views, the suspect chose a shop with some of the best CCTV in the country,” said the PSNI. “We’ll be having a chat soon.

“Hate crime of any form has no place in society.”