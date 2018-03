A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after a assault in Lurgan.

Police are probing the attack which happened in Edward Street during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“At around 1.50am it was reported that a man, aged in his 50’s, had been assaulted by two unknown males. He was taken to hospital for treatment for a cut to his head,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“A female, aged in her 20’s, was also hit in the face during the incident.”