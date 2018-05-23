Police slam ‘low life dealers’ after finding drugs stash during graveyard search

Police have lambasted ‘low life dealers’ after they found a massive stash of prescription drugs during a planned search of a graveyard yesterday.

Bag loads of the drugs, including heart medication, were found just behind St Coleman’s Graveyard in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Drugs found behind St Coleman's Graveyard in Lurgan

The drugs were found close to where the PSNI discovered weapons linked to dissident republicans just two weeks ago.

Speaking on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, a police officer said they were reluctant to search a graveyard but “We’ll go where the investigation leads us.”

“Criminals, in this instance drug dealers, will stoop to the lowest levels in order to further their gains.

“Just a couple of weeks ago we saw a terrorist pipe bomb near a nursery school. Now, little over 500 meters away, we find another deadly stash hidden where families are at their most vulnerable,” said the officer.

“The locals will recognise this spot at the back of St Coleman’s Cemetery. For those who don’t, to get to where this was found, you walk through the cemetery itself.

“To call it `disrespectful` doesn’t come close to covering the lack of humanity, lack of respect and care for the community, and complete selfishness that the low life’s who deal these pills have shown here.

“Some of this stuff is heart medication. Pills which, prescribed and used as designed, can save lives. They lower heart rate and blood pressure. If abused, it takes a normal heart rate and lowers it...and lowers it...and lowers it......

“If you’re lucky, someone will find you in time to start CPR and get you to A&E. If not, “heart failure” will be on your death certificate. It really is that simple folks. This stuff is indiscriminate. Young or old, child or pensioner. If abused, it can be fatal.”

The officer continued: “Drug dealers are still operating in our area. We’ve had some good successes recently but more is needed. That’s not just our job, it’s yours too. People frequently tell us that the dogs on the street know who’s dealing. That’s great, but even our PDs can’t translate for us. If you see someone you know is a dealer lurking somewhere you find suspicious, or in a new vehicle, or going back and forward between a particular spot in a hedge for example...we need to know about it.

“Knowing who is dealing and catching them at it are very different things. We will continue to take a firm stance against all drug dealing but with your help, that process becomes a lot quicker and much easier. Together, we will see results. Together we will save our children’s lives.”