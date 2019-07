Police have issued a warning about ‘possible cold callers’ in the area of Wildwood, Portadown.

A male has called at addresses on the mornings of the 16th and 17th of July.

A police spokesperson said, “Please be wary of people you don’t know calling at your house. When in doubt give us a shout. If you have observed any suspicious activity in the area please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 1885 of 17/07/19.”