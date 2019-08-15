Portadown and Ballyclare stores targeted by thieves

Police are appealing for help to identify males they believe could assist with their enquiries following thefts in Portadown and Ballyclare.

Appealing for information on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are investigating thefts from supermarkets in Portadown on February 28 2019 and in Ballyclare on March 1 2019.

Police are appealing for help to identify the males.

“We believe the males pictured may be able to assist us with our enquiries and are asking them or anyone who has information in relation to these incidents to contact us on 101, quoting reference 881 28/02/19 or 215 01/03/19.”