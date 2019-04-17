Portadown banner supporting Soldier F must be removed, says Sinn Fein

A banner supporting Soldier F, who is facing murder charges linked to Bloody Sunday, must be removed immediately, says Sinn Fein.

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd called on authorities to remove the banner, which stretches across Portadown town centre, which he said, ‘is designed to cause hurt to the victims of Bloody Sunday and cause community division’.

Mr O’Dowd said: “The banner proclaiming support for a murder suspect is not appropriate.

“The victims of Bloody Sunday deserve the truth just as much as any victim of the conflict.

“The banner should be removed immediately.”

The soldier faces murder charges over the killing of two people on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

The Public Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to prosecute Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

The single prosecution is seen as a ‘terrible disappointment’ by some of the families of the 13 people killed at a civil rights march..

DUP Cllr Darryn Causby said: “John O’Dowd is very quick to seek the removal of flags and symbols representing the Unionist community but consistently remains silent on illegal monuments to IRA terrorist and Irish Tricolours adorning lamp post across his constituency, his comments are nothing short of rank hypocrisy.”

“John O’Dowd and SF have a brass neck talking about victims, given that the IRA created more victims in this country than anyone else, so the people of Portadown and whoever erected this banner will take no lectures from those who consistently attempt to justify murder and eulogise the IRA murderers.

“To whoever erected the banner I very simply say ‘well done’”