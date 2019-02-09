Portadown man admits cannabis offence

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 22-year-old man admitted a drugs offence.

Ryan McGeown, whose address was given as Churchill Park, Portadown, was charged with unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on November 8 last year.

His solicitor, Mr Richard Monteith, entered a plea of guilty on behalf of his client.

He indicated that McGeown had cautions on his record.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she would need a pre-sentence report as he ‘obviously was not learning’.

She adjourned sentencing until March 6 to get a report from the probation service.