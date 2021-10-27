Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered in a house.

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm this afternoon, police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of a deceased male at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Murder investigation launched after body found in Portadown. The body of a man was found at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Whitesides Hill area from 8pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 Oct) and who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 773 of 27/10/21.”

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: “My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who was found dead today and to the community in Whitesides Hill who will be shocked that this has happened within their community.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this to come forward and help police with their investigation as soon as possible. I would also ask that police be given space to carry out a full investigation and identify exactly what took place.”

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I am very shocked and saddened at what has happened in Whiteside’s Hill as are the people of this quiet rural area.

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in Portadown, County Armagh, on Wednesday. Photo by Pacemaker.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim.

“I would ask anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI,” said Mr Buckley.

Local MP Carla Lockhart described the news as ‘very alarming’.

“Today a family is grieving, they are very much in our thoughts and prayers. I would ask everyone to all time and space for the investigations to be completed and for the family to come to terms with what has happened.”

