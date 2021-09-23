Evie’s dad Ricky Wright searched for the stolen bike last Wednesday morning, even checking a neighbour’s CCTV.

The original bike had been bought for Evie’s sixth birthday.

While Ricky was searching a friend showed him a video circulating online of a schoolboy throwing a bike very like Evie’s over the bridge at Edenderry.

L-R Connie Cumberland (Mum), Richard Wright (Dad), Evie, Ryan Coulter (Portadown BB Old Boys representative)

Evie’s father Ricky Wright, who is on the committee of Portadown BB Old Boys, said: “We noticed her bike was missing from outside the house last Wednesday morning.”

The family checked neighbour’s CCTV and then they discovered there was a video on Snapchat of a schoolboy throwing Evie’s bike over the Bann bridge.

“I was quite furious when I saw the footage on Snapchat. I couldn’t believe that they had posted the video on Snapchat with their names on it.

“I was furious as we had bought the bike as a present for Evie’s sixth birthday and they just steal it and dump it in the river for the amusement of teenagers. And they posted it on Snapchat and shared it about the school,” said Mr Wright who contacted the police and gave them all the CCTV and social media posts.

He added: “Evie was very upset when she had her bike stolen but she got a new one last Saturday, thanks to the kindness of people in the club

Hearing of Evie’s distress at having her bicycle stolen, Ricky’s friends from Portadown BB Old Boys Football Club decided to organise a collection to buy her a new one..

“I want those who did this to own what they have done and to see the great community spirit in our football club.”

Dean Bunting Portadown BB Old Boys First Team Manager said: “We all got together and kept her dad out of it. Her dad is on the committee but we all wanted to keep him out of it. But we all thought it would be a good idea to help.”

Dean explained that a teenager was seen taking the bike from the front door of the little girl’s house last Tuesday morning.

Soon after there were videos circulating on social media of a teenager throwing the bike over the Bridge and Edenderry into the Bann River.

Dean said: “She helps her dad with the club tickets and prepares the hall before matches. She is very fondly thought of in the club.

“I know not all kids are bad and it is awful that some kids think it is acceptable to take a bike from a child.

Dean revealed that through Whatsapp groups there was agreement all round - and within seconds people were giving the thumbs up to the idea.

“The videos were not nice to see at all but it is great that the wee girl is getting a new bike.

“Before the match on Saturday past the first and seconds went round each group and took donations from members and players and they all contributed.”

