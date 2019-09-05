Prison for man who sent sex video to girl

A 54-year-old man who was spared prison at a previous court for sending a 16-year-old girl a video of a woman performing a sex act was given custody last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Lloyd Fowler, whose address was given as Drumcree Grove, Portadown, had previously been given a community service order of 180 hours.

He had admitted that on December 16, 2016, he sent by means of a public electronic network a message or other matter that was grossly offensive or indecent.

It was alleged that he sent, through Facebook Messenger, a video of a woman masturbating to a young girl who was 16 at the time.

A defence solicitor said that Fowler did not appreciate the full contents of the message before sending it to this girl and others.

He explained that the defendant had problems with opiates.

He was given a community service order of 180 hours for the offence.

An application was made at last Friday’s court sitting to revoke the order.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a very nasty offence and Fowler had been very lucky to get community service in the first place.

“You have chosen not to do it so there is only one sentence I can impose,” she told the defendant.

She sentenced him to three months in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.