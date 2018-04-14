Prison sentence for domestic assault man

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to a total of seven months in prison last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for assaulting a woman.

Simon Gibson, Iveagh Gardens, Banbridge, pleaded guilty to common assault on October 29 last year.

The court heard that police were called to an ongoing domestic dispute at Drumlin Grange, Moneyslane.

The complainant was outside the property and was visibly distressed. She said there had been an argument and when she asked Gibson to leave the property he pushed her in the chest area.

There was minor bruising to the left hand side of her collar bone.

Gibson admitted shouting at the injured party claiming she was trying to push him out of the house.

He added that he was outside trying to get as lift and she was calling him this and that.

A barrister representing the defendant said there was a helpful and detailed pre-sentence report from probation.

He added that Gibson had amassed a bit of a record and for harassment, criminal damage and assault in 2016 he had received suspended sentences.

The lawyer said the defendant was in a relationship with the injured party and the evening had been going well. When they returned to her house an argument started and then progressed.

He added that there had been no further difficulties with the injured party.

The lawyer said Gibson has had difficulties under the influence of alcohol and had a number of public order type offences in the past.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said Gibson’s behaviour had crossed the custody threshold before and he had been dealt with by suspended sentences.

He added that the defendant was fairly similar in his approach on this occasion and even though he had been threatened with prison before he still assaulted this woman.

Imposing an immediate prison term of four months he also put into operation suspended sentences totalling three months to run consecutively making a total of seven months in custody.

Gibson’s barrister said he had taken instructions prior to the hearing and applied for bail to appeal against the sentencing.

The judge sent bail for appeal at £100 and released Gibson pending appeal.