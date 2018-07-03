Prison sentence for man (21) who tried to kick a police vehicle

After a drunken man was abusive to police in a public street he tried to kick a patrol car, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Niall Byrne (21) Clanrolla Park, Craigavon, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through a barrister he admitted attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour on June 3 this year.

The court heard that at 1.20am Byrne was shouting loudly in Clanrolla Park and shouting ‘f—k the police’ repeatedly.

As he approached a police vehicle he tried to kick the nearside front door with his right heel.

He made off but was apprehended.

A barrister representing Byrne said he had taken an inordinate amount of drink and would apologise to the officers for his behaviour.

He added that there was nothing else pending except for some serious matters for which Byrne was on remand in custody.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, remarked the defendant was only 21 but had a four page record for similar behaviour and public order offences.

She said that the custody situation was not likely to change in the immediate future and a pre-sentence report would only delay sentencing.

Judge Kelly sentenced him to three months in prison on each of the two charges with the terms to run concurrently and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.