Prison term after telling his ex he was going to kill himself

A 28-year-old who sent messages to his ex-girlfriend that he was going to kill himself was given a prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craig Johnston, Gilpin Park, Dollingstown, admitted two charges of sending messages of a menacing nature by a public communications networks on December 28 last year.

For each offence he was sentenced to three months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

Johnston appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

The court heard that at 8pm police were contacted by the injured party that the defendant, her ex-boyfriend, had phoned her to say he was going to kill himself.

Johnston was found in the Tullygally area by police and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he refused to see a doctor and left.

At midnight she was contacted again by him and he said he was going to throw himself in front of a car. Police found him in Portadown.

At 2.20am she received a video call from Johnston where he stated what he was going to do and had a knife at his throat.

The injured party realised he was in her house and police had to force their way in to the dwelling.

Johnston said he had taken tablets and was taken to hospital.

At 9.40am he called her again and threatened her.

When interviewed Johnston denied making any threats.

Defence barrister Conor Lunny said there was a long history between the two parties and his client now wanted to move on.

He added that Johnston should have learned his lesson by now and there was a certain inevitability about what the court would do.