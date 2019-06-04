Prison term for possession of Pregabalin

A 36-year-old man was given a two month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Michael Redmond Doran, Wellington Street, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through his solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of class C drug, Pregabalin, on May 23 this year.

The court heard that police called at an address in Portadown and Doran was arrested for a breach of his bail conditions.

When searched tablets were found in his trouser pocket.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said he was in breach of his Crown Court licence where he faced the exactly same offence.

She added that the prosecution may want to look at his licence.

Imposing the two month prison term she also ordered Doran to pay a £25 offender’s levy.