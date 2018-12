Police are investigating an assault in Lurgan on Christmas Day.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on the Old Portadown Road.

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are investigating an assault that occurred on the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan at approximately 9:45pm yesterday (25th December 2018).

“Did you see hear or see anything around this time? If so contact 101 quoting the reference 775 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”