PSNI appeal after horses run loose in Craigavon
Horses, which had been running loose in the Craigavon area, have been secured in a field and an appeal launched for their owners.
The PSNI said: “Police have located two horses on the Drumnacanvy Road/ Knock Road area of Craigavon.
“If you are or know the owner please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 2022 of the 10/10/21.”
One woman said: “They are secured in an open field for now. I’ll sleep tonight after all that running after them. Gorgeous horses and very friendly. Hope the owner is found soon.”
Other members of the public have complained about fireworks spooking animals across the Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan areas.
-
-
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.