The PSNI said: “Police have located two horses on the Drumnacanvy Road/ Knock Road area of Craigavon.

“If you are or know the owner please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 2022 of the 10/10/21.”

One woman said: “They are secured in an open field for now. I’ll sleep tonight after all that running after them. Gorgeous horses and very friendly. Hope the owner is found soon.”

Man was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

Other members of the public have complained about fireworks spooking animals across the Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan areas.

