The PSNI’s Armed Response Unit stopped a man armed with a knife in Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Although he wasn’t posing a threat to the public it’s good to get this knife off the street and get the appropriate help for the male concerned.

“Good teamwork from ARU, dog callsigns, E District, LPT and the Air Support Unit.”