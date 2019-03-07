PSNI chief brands pipe bomb attack on 65-year-old woman as ‘disgraceful and cowardly’

An elderly woman has been treated for shock after a pipe bomb detonated outside her Co Armagh home this morning

PSNI Chief Inspector Jon Burrows described it as a ‘disgraceful and cowardly attack which has left a 65-year-old lady traumatised’.

Police at the scene of a pipe bomb attack in Craigavon

“We will do everything we can to solve this crime - community information is vital,” he said.

The incident happened in the Burnside area of Craigavon at around 12.50am.

Police said damage was caused to the front door and hallway.

On Twitter the PSNI said: “The elderly female is currently receiving treatment for shock.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson Michael Tallon condemned the attack.

Mr Tallon said: “I would urge anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

“Sinn Féin will be meeting the police in regards this and other serious incidents in the area.”

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart also condemned the pipe bomb attack.

“My thoughts are with the elderly lady who was caught up in this reckless attack.

“There is no doubt that those who engaged in this activity wanted to cause serious damage and could have caused severe injury or death.

“I would like to thank the PSNI for their swift action.

“It is vital that anyone with any information comes forward and reports it.

“It is important that the community assist the police with their lines of inquiry.

“This morning we could be dealing with a murder scene and therefore those responsible should face the full force of the law.”