PSNI issue stolen vehicle alert after spate of thefts

Police are hunting thieves after another vehicle was stolen in north Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A white Range Rover sport was stolen yesterday (Tuesday) in the Ballyhannon Grove area of Portadown. This occurred around 2pm.

"If you saw anyone suspicious in the area or have any information please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 952 of 18/06/19."

Meanwhile another vehicle was stolen overnight between 10:15pm and 8.15am on June 18 from the Huntingdale area of Portadown.

The white BMW has a number of distinctive features including, carbon spoilers front and back, privacy glass, 21” alloys and a black front grill.

And in Armagh, two men, one armed with a knife, hijacked a red Ford Focus, registration MK63GFE, shortly before 11.30pm on Monday night.

The car was flagged down by the two men on the junction of Listamlet Road and Trewmount Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It made off towards Moy however we believe the vehicle may still be in the area. If you see this vehicle DO NOT APPROACH IT, but call 999 immediately. The incident number is 2172 of 18/06/19."