PSNI issue ‘urgent’ appeal and are using dogs to hunt for man

Police are using dogs to hunt for a man after an apparent robbery in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said their South Area Burglary Team pursued a Silver VW Golf and after a short while it crashed in the Lower Lisdrumchor Road near Markethill a short time ago.

PSNI

One man ran from the vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Resources including dogs in the area searching for him. If you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area, out of place, running, or trying to hide, call us immediately on 999. Incident 755 or today.”