PSNI net £8,500 worth of suspected drugs after stop and search

The incident happened in Lurgan on Sunday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Sunday night, whilst on patrol of Millennium Way, officers from Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team had reason to stop and search a male.

“This uncovered a quantity of suspect class A and B drugs and the male being arrested.

PSNI

“During follow up searches of the male’s property a further quantity of suspect class A, B and C drugs were located with an estimated street value of approximately £8500. A further male was also subsequently arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

“If you have any concerns in relation to drug supply or use in our community please give us a call on 101 or details of Local NPT officers are on our website at https://www.psni.police.uk/my-area/

You can also speak with Crimestoppers by contacting 0800 555 111.”

On Tuesday a PSNI spokesperson added: “Both men arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

