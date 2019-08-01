PSNI probe fight video shared on social media

Police are investigating a video of a fight in a Co Armagh town which is circulating on social media.

The fight, which is said to have taken place in the Lurgan area, has been recorded and shared on WhatsApp and Facebook, according to a senior police officer.

Inspector Brian Mills, of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI said: "I am aware that a phone recorded video of a fight in the Lurgan area is being circulated on Whatsapp/Facebook.

"Lurgan Police have been sent a copy of this footage.

"The incident is being proactively investigated by the Neighbourhood Police Team."