PSNI seize £1m worth of drugs

Police have seized £1m worth of drugs in just a few months within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District.

The drugs, including heroin and fentanol, has been sent for incineration.

Van full of �1m worth of drugs seized in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area

According to PSNI Craigavon the haul is ‘around £1,000,000 (yes, a MILLION) worth of drugs taken off the streets of your district in the last few months and about to be incinerated.

“Everything from heroin and fentanol to weed and all in between.

“Can you help us fill the van again?! PM us or call us with information on who’s dealing in your area, or call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”