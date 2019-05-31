PSNI surround housing estate in hunt for attempted burglars

Police surrounded a Co Armagh housing estate in a bid to catch two men after an attempted break-in.

The PSNI said they had received two early morning calls, at around 2.45am, from the Charles St area of Shankill in Lurgan - both in quick succession.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The first was to say a window of a house had been smashed. Almost immediately, a security guard from the CIDO complex disrupted an attempted break in, with two male suspects making off over fences having forced a door.

"One was wearing a grey hooded top, the other a navy hooded top with white stripes.

"We had crews nearby already on anti burglary patrol, and quickly had the estate surrounded as we moved in, however the males had gone to ground.

"This may mean they live locally. We carried out a stop and search of a male matching the description in the area, but with negative results.

"If you saw or heard anything around that time, or know who is behind these incidents, get in touch.

"The incident humber is 125 of today. You can call 101, PM the page, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Don't allow these actions to continue by saying nothing if you know something."