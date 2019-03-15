PSNI urge people to report ‘graphic and deeply disturbing’ video of NZ massacre

The PSNI has urge people to report a ‘graphic and deeply disturbing’ video of the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Posting on PSNI Craigavon’s Facebook page, Officer M spoke of his horror at the video which shows numerous people being shot at point blank range.
“We wake this morning to another reminder of the evil and hatred that exists in this world.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of New Zealand and our colleagues there who, as ever, ran towards an unknown and deadly situation.
“As is increasingly the way these days, social media has not just broken this news, but has also been used to spread some truly horrific videos and images from a camera the shooter mounted on himself and live streamed. I’ve seen the video myself, and there are just no words that can describe it. This is what terrorists want- to raise fear and anger. Every time we share such a video, we help their cause.
“Our plea is this- if you see any copy of the video of the shooting, do not share it on social media. In fact I’d urge against even watching it. The full version is not edited, and shows multiple being being shot at point blank range. This isn’t a movie, it’s real life, and real lives being ended. It is graphic and deeply disturbing.
“If you see a copy on any social media platform, please report it to the social network directly. For Facebook, clicking ‘report comment’ then ‘terrorism’ before submitting will do it. Facebook have moved quickly to remove the original video, however it’s been screen shot and reposted repeatedly. As we say with online material all the time, once it’s out, it’s out. What we can do though is stop it from spreading too widely and achieving it’s goal of continuing the hatred.
“If you see it, report it.
“As the Mãori saying ‘Stay Strong’ goes - Kia Kaha.”