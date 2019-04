Police have appealed for witnesses after a burglary in Magheralin yesterday.

The incident happened at a house on Steps Road, Magheralin.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the property some time between 9:15am and 4pm today.

“If you have any information or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 906 of 03/04/19.”