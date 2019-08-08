Punched and kicked front door of ex-partner’s home

A 28-year-old man who went to the home of his ex-partner and punched and kicked her front door was given a community service order last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Christopher Cassidy, Kilmaine Street, Lurgan, was charged with criminal damage to a door and garden chair and common assault on a female on May 6 this year.

He was also accused of sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance or distress to another.

Cassidy admitted the offences at a previous court and the case was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that at approximately 1pm a 999 call was received from the injured party, the ex-partner of the defendant.

She claimed he had punched and kicked the front door and window causing damage and then he went round to the rear where he threw a chair against a window, causing it to crack.

The injured party believed he was trying to get to her and was shaken by the incident.

There was damage to the front door, a window and the chair.

Police were unable to locate Cassidy at that time but he was later interviewed and admitted the assault and communications charges but denied any criminal damage.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said his client’s relationship with his estranged partner ended after nine years.

He explained that things between them had been relatively smooth but Cassidy didn’t cope well when another man came on the scene.

Mr Thompson added that the defendant didn’t normally drink but on this occasion had taken alcohol when he arrived in a taxi.

“It was a complete aberration with emotion taking control of him,” he said. “As he described in his own words it was a moment of madness.”

Mr Thompson added that this never got to the point where Cassidy was face to face with the victim but he behaved in an appalling way and there had been no further incidents.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a domestic matter and the defendant’s children where in the house.

From the dock Cassidy said he didn’t know they were in the house at the time.

Judge Kelly imposed a community service order of 120 hours.