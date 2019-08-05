Puppy killer convicted of drugs offences

A 24-year-old man serving a prison sentence for beating a puppy to death with a hammer was given jail terms last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Kyle Keegan, Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, appeared on videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through his solicitor he admitted unlawful possession of class C drugs, pregabalin and diazepam, on July 9 this year.

The court heard that he was arrested by police for an alleged breach of bail and three diazepam tablets were found in his front right trouser pocket.

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a class C drug and a capsule of pregabalin was found.

Keegan said he had been given the drugs by a friend.

His solicitor, Mr Gabriel Ingram, said Keegan’s release date was April 4 next year.

He added that his client would say he got these tablets from a friend because he was having difficulties at the time.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was no point in getting a pre-sentence report as Keegan was a sentenced prisoner until next April.

For each of the two charges she sentenced him to two months in prison.

In July this year Keegan was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court after he had admitted animal cruelty and causing unnecessary suffering to Sparky, an 11-week-old cross-breed dog.

Its body was found in a bin in Ailsbury Park in Lurgan in February 2018.

Keegan was sentenced to 30 months, half of which will be spent in prison.

He was also banned from keeping animals for 30 years.