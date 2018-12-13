Remembrance Day Crosses damaged in attack on church

Remembrance Day crosses have been damaged at a Co Armagh church in what police are treating as a hate crime.

The incident happened at First Lurgan Presbyterian Church this week.

Police

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “A report was received that a brick had been thrown at the front door of the church, breaking a pane of glass, and that damage had been caused to a number of wooden Remembrance Day crosses, sometime between midday on Tuesday and 1pm on Wednesday afternoon. We are treating this as a hate crime and an investigation is underway.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information or any drivers who were passing First Lurgan Presbyterian Church and who may have captured footage on dashcam that may be of assistance to our investigation, to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 687 12/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”