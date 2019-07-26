Reported for drink driving by his wife after argument

After an argument at home a 48-year-old man drove off and his wife reported him to police that he had been drinking.

Peter Christopher Graham, The Hollows, Lurgan, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on June 15 this year.

He was also banned for 12 months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 9.30pm police received a report from a woman that her husband had left the house and driven off after consuming alcohol.

He was stopped driving a van at Belfast Road, Magheralin, and an initial breath test gave a reading of 104.

Graham was arrested and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 102.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said there was some sort of argument going on and Graham took the vehicle to sleep off the effects of the alcohol.

He added that he wanted to recollect his thoughts when he was stopped by police.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was a very high reading and according to sentencing guidelines she should not be starting with the minimum disqualification.