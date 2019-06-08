Reported to police by restaurant employees

While ordering food at a drive through restaurant a 26-year-old man was slurring his speech and staff contacted police.

He was Lee Parr, Jervis Street, Portadown, and he was banned from driving for four years last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said police received a call from staff at McDonald’s in Meadow Lane, Portadown about a possible drunken driver.

Police located him in West Street. He failed to complete a preliminary test and didn’t co-operate for an evidential test in the custody suite.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said he had a previous relevant conviction in 2015. He added that Parr had only passed his test again three months ago and a new licence had never been issued.

For driving while unfit he was fined £350 and disqualified from driving for four years while a £350 fine and a concurrent four year ban was imposed for not taking the evidential test.

Parr was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to provide a preliminary sample.