Residents at ‘wits end’ after arson attacks

Residents and business owners have been ‘driven to despair’ after a litany of arson attacks in Craigavon this week.

Extensive damage has been caused to a St Vincent de Paul charity shop, a grocery store and several homes in the Moyraverty area.

SDLP representative Thomas Larkham said it is the second weekend of incidents at the flats.

“The local shop was flooded on Saturday night and another fire at a flat on Monday at some stage which has caused extensive damage including flooding to the St Vincent De Paul shop. Residents and business owners are being driven to despair and have had enough!”

Just last week Mr Larkham was at the flats and called for an urgent meeting with the NI Housing Executive in relation to ‘problematic flats’. He explained there had been a fire at the flats sometime over the weekend of January 13th.

“I am unsure of what caused the fire and how much damage has been done. Thankfully no one was injured and all other residents at the flats had to be evacuated for a period of time.

“Over the years there have been many incidents at these flats which are causing much distress and locals are at their wits end.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with NIFRS responded to the report of a fire at Moyraverty Flats, in the early hours of Monday, 22 January. Extensive damage was caused to one of the flats as a result of this.”