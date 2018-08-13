Residents concern as two shots fired at home

Lurgan has been described as ‘like the Wild West’ after another shooting in a residential area of the town.

No one was injured in the attack in Woodville St, however bullet holes are still clearly visible in the living room window of the house.

Bullet holes in the window of a house in Lurgan

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was concerned for the safety of children in the street.

Another woman said: “This town is like the Wild West.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident during the early hours of Sunday morning, August 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 3.30am two shots were fired through the front living room window of the property. There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

“A motive has not yet been established and Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson is appealing for anyone who was in the Woodville St area between 2am and 4am this morning and who witnessed any suspicious persons or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 690 12/08/18. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”