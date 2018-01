Police are hunting for a blonde woman and man as part of a rogue trader alert issued by police this afternoon.

Police said they are interested in a red van with a male and a blondehaired female on board going door to door,

They were last seen before 3pm in the Killicomaine area of Portadown.

No further details are known at this time.

A spokesperson said: “Please call 101 with all sightings of vehicle with those people on board.”