Rogue traders over charge elderly woman for gardening services

The PSNI has issued a warning after a vulnerable elderly woman has been excessively over charged for gardening services.

The woman, from Portadown, was approached yesterday by rogue traders and charged a huge amount of money for the job.

The PSNI said today: "Due to a call we had yesterday we thought it was time for a wee reminder.

"Yes there are legitimate door to door traders, but unfortunately there are also those that are out to target the vulnerable and charge way over what expected for the services they offer.

"This was the case yesterday in the Granville Road area of Portadown. The lady was offered gardening services but charged an amount that was excessively over what you would expect to pay.

"A reminder to check with any doorstep traders that they have the correct paperwork. If they have flyers are there names, contacts numbers and do they offer a cooling down period etc.

"In respect to yesterdays incident on Granville Road did you see anything that may help us identify those rogue traders? Vehicle details etc? If so please call 101 and quote ref 1031 of 1/8/19"