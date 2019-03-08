SCAM ALERT: PSNI probe fake calls from tax man

The PSNI has issued a scam alert after several people had calls claiming to be from HMRC investigating tax fraud.

PSNI Craigavon said local residents were targeted by the scammers on Thursday.

Police are attending road traffic collision near Bellaghy

A PSNI spokesperson said: “People were receiving phone calls from an automated voice message claiming to be from HMRC and that they where investigating them for tax fraud.

“It said that they were filing a prosecution against them and that if they didn’t press 1 now to speak to an operator now they would be arrested shortly.

“DON’T BE FOOLED if you receive one of these calls. As always, thanks to everyone who messaged in to make us aware.”