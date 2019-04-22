Second person left critical after double weekend stabbing in town

Police have confirmed a 20-year-old man has been left in a critical condition after a second weekend stabbing in the same area of Lurgan.

The latest stabbing took place in the Shankill Street area in the early hours of this morning, Monday 22 April.

Detective Inspector Cummings said: “We received a report just after 1.15am that a man, aged in his 20s, had sustained a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“We are working to establish a motive for the incident and would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 100 of 22/04/19.”

He said information can also be provided anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

A previous stabbing took place at the nearby Dean’s Walk in Lurgan about 9pm on Friday night which left a 15-year-old girl also critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

A 14-year-old girl appeared in court today charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Another teenager is helping police with their enquiries. Police are appealing for witnesses in that case on tel 101, quoting ref 1499/19/4/19.

Police have told this newspaper that they are not investigating a link between the two incidents.