‘Senseless’ arson attack could have been ‘fatal’

An arson attack in Lurgan early this morning as been described as ‘senseless’ by the PSNI.

Police said the attack, which happened in Ardboe Drive, targeted the ‘hard earned property of a decent, working member of our community’.

The incident took place at around half past midnight.

“Thankfully, it didn’t spread to buildings or it would have potentially been fatal,” said PSNI Craigavon.

“If you live in Ardboe and saw or heard anything, or have heard anyone talking about this today, please contact us on 101, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Maybe you saw people hanging around in the area immediately before or after, or saw someone running away from the scene?

“The incident number is 36 of 29/11/17. If you know anything, get in touch.

“Often when these things happen we have people speculating as to why it has happened, or telling us about some motive. On this occasion, no one who has spoken to us has any idea. Could it be mistaken identity? Could it be simply mindless arsonists? If you can shed any light on this, get in touch with us via 101, or even private message.

“If this had set fire to the houses, make no mistake, we could be talking about fatalities this morning. Thanks again to the swift work of our NIFRS colleagues, this blaze was contained.”