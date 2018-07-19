A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Court.

George Hunter, Moyraverty Court, Craigavon, admitted that on dates between December 13 and December 18, 2015, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification he attempted to communicate with a female under the age of 16, the communication being sexual a communication that was sexual.

The case was adjourned until August 15 to obtain a pre-sentence report.