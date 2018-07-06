‘She’s a very brave woman’ for marrying the man who smashed her phone says judge

During an argument in a bar with his girlfriend a 38-year-old man smashed her mobile phone, Craigavon Magistrates Court was told last Wednesday.

David Anthony McCreedy, whose address was given as Larkfield Meadows, Craigavon, admitted criminal damage to a phone on February 4 this year.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 1.35am in a bar in Portadown there was an ongoing row between the injured party and her partner, who is the defendant.

They had decided to go out that night but had started arguing with each other when they reached the bar in Portadown.

McCreedy took the mobile phone and smashed it against fixtures in the bar.

The injured party then called the police.

A search uncovered the phone in a grassy area beside a road.

Defence solicitor, Siun Downey, said the phone had been replaced by her client.

McCreedy told the court he had replaced it two days later at a cost of £450.

The solicitor added that the defendant and his fiancé were to get married quite soon.

“She’s a very brave woman,” commented District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly before passing sentence.