Shot fired at house close to well known drug den

A shot has been fired through the window of a house in Co Armagh.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the attack in Lurgan last night.

The incident happened at Connolly Place, an area where residents have complained regularly about serious drug taking and anti-social behaviour at an alley way close by.

Previously appeals had been made for help by local residents over several years after reports of serious crime in the area, particularly in the alley.

Today detectives in Lurgan appealed for witnesses and information following the report of a shot being fired at a house.

Detector Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “Police received a report at 11:20pm last night (Thursday, 27th December) of what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of the property.

“On arrival of police it was established a shot had been fired at the premises. It’s believed this occurred between 10:30pm and 11pm last night.

“While there was no-one in the property at the time of this incident, whoever carried out this reckless attack showed a total disregard for other residents in this built-up residential area.

“Police would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, to contact detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1590 of 27/12/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

There is no link between the property and the anti-social behaviour.