Shot fired through door of N.I. house

Police are investigating a report of a shot being fired at the front door of a house in Banbridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The alleged attack was reported to have occurred in the Granville Gardens area.

The alleged attack occurred shortly after 3:00am on Wednesday January 2, 2019.

PSNI Sergeant Woods confirmed there were three people in the house at the time of the incident.

“At around 3:15am, it was reported that a shot was fired through the front door of a house in the area. A female and two males were inside the house at the time of the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries. Damage was caused to the front door as a result of the incident.

“A car parked in the area had its rear screen smashed during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 129 2/1/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," added Sergeant Woods.