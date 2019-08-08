A 42-year-old man with a ‘horrific, horrendous record’ should be made known to the Borders Agency, the judge said last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Emanuel Oliveria, Obins Street, Portadown, admitted a series of offences when he appeared on videolink at the court.

He pleaded guilty to stealing garden accessories valued at £44.93 from B and M. Bargains on May 14 this year and the theft of a blender worth £19.99 from the same store and attempting to steal a radio and two cans of drinks worth £23. He also admitted going equipped for theft with a tool for removing safety tags.

Oliveria also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on May 28 at Obins Street, obstructing a constable, resisting an officer and assaulting a constable along with unlawful possession of a class B drug Mephedrone.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said his client had been in custody and served the equivalent of a four month sentence. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had a ‘horrific, horrendous record’ which already ran to six pages and was ‘going to get longer after today’.

She counted 22 thefts in the previous convictions and added that he should be brought to the attention of the Borders Agency.

A prosecutor said that on May 16 staff at B and M Bargains contacted police about thefts at the store on the two previous days.

CCTV showed Oliveria place items in a rucksack and leave without paying for them. Some products recovered from the rucksack were fit for re-sale. The defendant said: “Can I contact my solicitor?”

A pair of pliers and a screwdriver were recovered from the rucksack and Oliveria said he had found them lying in a car park. When interviewed he replied no comment to all questions.

On May 28 police saw a man lighting a cigarette in a telephone box at Parkview Close in Portadown.

When they opened the door of the box Oliveria started shouting and swearing at them to let him leave him alone as he was making a call.

Police noticed he seemed to be covering something in his fist. He then clenched both fists and thrust at them.

He dug his heels in and was taken to the ground. He then bit a female officer on the back of the hand and refused to move his left hand from under his body.

Oliveria told police to leave him alone and called them ‘f--king b--ds’. He was warned about his behaviour but continued telling them to f—k off.

White crystals were found in a piece of paper inside kitchen paper in his fist along with tin foil which contained brown resin. He admitted it was Mephedrone.

Mr Thompson said Oliveria was a long term drug addict but was back on the drug treatment programme.

He added he had been advised that he would face immediate custody and he would not be welcome in the country if he continued to offend.

Judge Kelly said he had chosen to live here but chose not to obey the laws.

“If he is ultimately deported it will be because of his record,” she added.

The judge added that he was lucky the bite did not break the skin or else he would have been in another court facing a different charge.

For the first set of offences she imposed four months prison terms to run concurrently with each other.

Two month sentences were imposed for the second set of offences. These are to run concurrently to each other but consecutive to the other sentences making a total of six months in prison.