‘Sinister graffiti is dangerous’ says SDLP

The SDLP has lambasted ‘sinister graffiti’ which has appeared on a fence close to a block of flats in Lurgan.

The graffiti at Dingwell Park flats has been reported to the PSNI.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman said: “Allegations such as these can be very dangerous indeed. The SDLP has reported this to the PSNI and it is being dealt with as a hate crime.

“Residents in the Taghnevan and Dingwell Park area have had to put with decades of anti-social behaviour and serious crime at the Dingwell flats. However, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has finally listened to the concerns of residents and over the last number of months this area has been reasonably quiet. Therefore, no-one wants to see an increase in tension. The only area that is being harmed is the local community.

“The Northern Ireland Housing Executive has assured me that the message on the fence and on Block 10 will be removed or painted over immediately.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference 347 05/07/2018, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”