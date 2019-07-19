Six month ban for driver who didn’t have his licence ‘handy’

A 21-year-old man was given a six month ban last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having a driving licence.

Jordan McCann, Woodside Hill, Portadown, was also fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was stopped on March 16 this year at Lurgan Road, Portadown, and asked to produce his licence and insurance.

He did produce his insurance to police but not his licence as required.

McCann, who pleaded guilty himself to the charge, said he didn’t have his licence handy.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that without a valid licence she could not impose points added that a check with Coleraine showed that his licence had been stopped.