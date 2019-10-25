Slapped stepdaughter on the face after row

When his stepdaughter flew into a rage because he was late a 43-year-old man slapped her on the face, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Vitor Neto, whose address was given as Craigwell Avenue, Portadown, was fined £200 for common assault and was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 7 this year at approximately 1.30pm police officers attended an address in Portadown after their received a report of an ongoing domestic incident.

They spoke to the injured party who alleged a verbal altercation had taken place and her stepfather had slapped her in the face.

Neto admitted this when interviewed by police.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram said the injured party made a statement of withdrawal a short time later.

He added that Neto was prosecuted on the basis of his own admission.

Mr Ingram said his client still had a relationship with the mother who was with him in court.

He explained that on the day in question Neto and his partner were to pick up the daughter to bring her to work.

Mr Ingram said they were delayed and she flew into a rage and his client lashed out and hit her on the face.

He said the defendant doesn’t have any contact with the injured party.

“This was very much out of character for him,” added Mr Ingram.