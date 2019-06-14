Smell of cannabis detected coming from parked car

When police smelled cannabis coming from a car they found a joint in the door compartment of the vehicle.

Emmet McGeown, Cluandara, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on January 28 this year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that the defendant was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in a car park at Ardmore Road, Derrytrasna.

There was a smell of herbal cannabis from the vehicle and a search found a joint in the passenger door compartment. McGeown admitted that he rolled the joint and was in possession of it.

A defence barrister said his client had a previous conviction for a similar offence.

He added that McGeown had been going through a difficult time when he had lost four friends in different circumstances and was in a low mood.

The lawyer said his client was now engaging with his GP and had found employment which was much more fulfilling for him.