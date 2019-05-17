So drunk he couldn’t remember how to go to toilet

While out celebrating St Patrick’s Day a 29-year-old was got in such a drunken state he “couldn’t even remember how to go to the toilet.”

Andrew Harbinson, Lurgantarry, Lurgan, admitted indecent behaviour and disorderly behaviour when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A public prosecutor said that on March 17 this year at 7.05pm the defendant was seen urinating onto a wall and a footpath in North Street in Lurgan.

Police told him to stop but he didn’t and there were a number of pedestrians in the area who had to negotiate the steam of urine.

Harbinson was extremely intoxicated and became aggressive with police, swearing and refusing to give his details.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said it was St Patrick’s Day and his client had been drinking all day, celebrating.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that was not the way to celebrate where he got so drunk he couldn’t even remember how to go to the toilet.

Mr Vernon pointed out there was no physical element to the offences and after a few minutes Harbinson calmed down and co-operated with police.

The judge fined him £200 on each of the two charges and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.