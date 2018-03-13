Staff member threatened with a knife during armed robbery

Masked men threatened a member of staff with a knife while robbing a garage in Lurgan.

Police are hunting two men who burst into the Francis St garage on Friday night at 9.15pm making off with cigarettes and cash from the till.

The PSNI said they were wearing track suits and left on foot, but may have had a vehicle waiting nearby.

“This was the second robbery in a matter of days, and we are keen to get a hold of those responsible as soon as we can.

“Our local businesses work hard for the community and we need your help to get those who target them off the street and where they belong.

“Do you live in the area? Did you see anything around that time? Were you driving past and do you have dash cam footage? Have you been offered cheap cigarettes since? Have you heard chat of who was responsible?

“Lurgan CID are on the case and need to hear from anyone with any information. Call us on 101. The reference number is 1431 of 09/03/18. Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”