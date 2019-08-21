‘Sterling character’ caught for drink driving

An 83-year-old man was told it was a ‘shame’ to see someone of his sterling character in court when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Oliver Laffin, Seagoe Park, Portadown, was charged with excess alcohol in his blood on April 12 this year at Foundry Street in the town.

The court heard that at 2.30pm police saw the defendant unsteady on his feet in a Portadown street and then saw him drive out of a car park.

They stopped him and could smell of alcohol. He failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 50.

A blood sample was then taken which gave a reading of 112 – the limit is 80.

Defence barrister Ciara Ennis, who indicated a plea of guilty to the charge, said her client was on a pension and lived with his partner and had never been in trouble before.

She explained that he had been working in his garden and then gone shopping when he met a friend and went into a bar where he had two pints.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said it was a shame to see a man of otherwise sterling character in court at the age of 83.

He imposed a fine of £100, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him from driving for 12 months.

The judge also certified him suitable for the drink drive course which on completion would reduce his disqualification.